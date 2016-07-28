Corey Taylor to kicked-out fan’s girlfriend: ‘Get a better dude’

Corey Taylor’s message to the girlfriend of the man he had kicked out of a Slipknot show is: “Honey, get a better dude.”

Taylor was captured on video shouting at a member of the audience in Toronto earlier this month, telling him: “You don’t show me shit, you little pussy,” before security staff removed him.

But the vocalist regrets the fact that the person’s girlfriend had to leave too.

Taylor tells Q103: “He was showing some serious disrespect. What you’re seeing is the culmination of me trying to ignore it for the entire show, and finally getting to the point where I’m like, ‘We’re not doing this any more. I’ve been doing this for 20 years now – I’m not doing that.’”

He says the actions in question are “nothing I can say on the radio,” although Blabbermouth reports witnesses suggesting he was “hurling insults” and “attacking people in the crowd for no reason.”

Taylor continues: “The thing that sucked, though, was the girl that was with him was a fan. She had to leave because he was her ride.

“So he gets pulled, and he’s acting like, ‘Oh, I don’t know what happened. I don’t know why I’m getting kicked out.’ And his girl is like, ‘Okay, I’ve got to go.’

“I felt bad for her. But, honey, get a better dude – that dude you’re with sucks at life.”

Slipknot are currently touring North America with Marilyn Manson. The trip was delayed after Taylor underwent emergency neck surgery, and although he’s admitted he went back on stage too soon, he’s enjoying the challenges of delivering shows during his recovery.

Jul 29: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 30: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 02: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 04: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 05: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Aug 07: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 09: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 11: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 13: Concord Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 14: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Aug 17: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 20: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 21: Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, NV

Aug 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 26: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 27: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Sep 25: San Manuel Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, CA

Oct 15-16: Toluca Knotfest, Mexico

Nov 05: Tokyo Knotfest, Japan

