Core Of iO release new video for Stuck

Core Of iO are premiering their new video for Stuck exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Following their lyric video for Hit The River Hard, Stuck is taken from the band’s upcoming EP Part II: Europa, due for release on December 1.

“I’m stuck, I bet you are as well. Enjoying that 9-5 are you? We are all just brothers and sisters trapped in the same boat,” says vocalist Bob Tett. “This song is about staring down the barrel of 40 years in a factory. I want to free my mind and myself. I have an opportunity, I’m going for it. I want to say, ‘I’m living the dream’ without sarcasm.

“Our upcoming EP is being self-released on December 1,” he continues. “As a DIY band, we are so proud to have come as far as we have. We’ll keep on pushing, keep on writing. There are many years left in us.”

Core Of iO’s new EP Part II: Europa is available to pre-order now.

