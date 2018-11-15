Conjurer release powerful new video for Choke

Conjurer are premiering their new video for Choke exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Choke is taken from Conjurer's debut album Mire, which was released on Holy Roar Records earlier this year.

"Choke is about the gutter press and the toll it takes on people in the public eye," the band tell Metal Hammer. "It's commonplace now for people of a high profile to be swarmed and harassed by cameras and microphones at every turn, invading their everyday lives, and such occurrences often have long-lasting and damaging effects.

"After watching the documentary, Amy, it became very clear that media pressure and intrusion among other things became a major contributor in the death of a very fragile and gifted human being. Seeing how cruelly the media capitalise on people's struggles for their own gain was sickening; how the press soon turned to quiet solemnity after years of exploitation and ridicule on their part struck an angry and resonant chord with us.

"With the video, we wanted to confront the notion of this slick, lifeless, staged 'product' that the media can turn musicians into, and put it in stark contrast to the raw reality that bands like us actually thrive in. The camera keeps rolling regardless of the wellbeing of the people it focuses on."

Conjurer were recently announced as part of Holy Roar's showcase at Roadburn festival in 2019. They're also playing with Conan in the UK at the following dates.

23 Nov: Nottingham, The Loft

24 Nov: Leeds, Temple Of Boom

25 Nov: Newcastle, Byker Grave Festival VI

26 Nov: Glasgow, Audio

27 Nov: Manchester, Rebellion

28 Nov: Coventry, The Arches

29 Nov: Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

30 Nov: The Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes

01 Dec: London, Boston Music Rooms