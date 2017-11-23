Conjurer release new video for The Mire

Conjurer are premiering their new video for The Mire exclusively with Metal Hammer.

It’s the title track from the band’s upcoming debut album, due for release on February 23, 2018, via Holy Roar Records.

“The Mire and its video take inspiration from a 14th century Yorkshire poem called the Lyke-Wake Dirge, which depicts the trials a person’s soul was believed to have faced after their body had died,” vocalist/guitarist Dan Nightingale tells Metal Hammer. “If a person was charitable in life, they would fare over the hazards with ease, whereas someone of a selfish nature would ultimately be cast into Hell.”

Conjurer have a handful of tour dates at the end of 2017 with Armed For Apocalypse, followed by a string of headline album release shows in the new year where they will perform Mire in its entirety.

You can pre-order Conjurer’s debut album Mire now from Holy Roar Records.

Conjurer UK tour dates

Nov 23: The Lab, Northampton

Nov 24: The Dev, Camden, London

Nov 25: The Arches, Coventry

Feb 21: Pi Bar, Leicester

Feb 22: The Black Heart, Camden, London

Feb 23: The Alma Inn, Bolton

Feb 24: The Flapper, Birmingham

