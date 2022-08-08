Red Bazar announce new album Inverted Reality

UK prog rock quartet Red Bazar have announced that they will release their latest album, Inverted Reality (the band's seventh release), through White Knight Records on September 30.

The new album will be the third Red Bazar release to feature the talents of vocalist Peter Jones (Camel, Tiger Moth Tales), who joins Andy Wilson (guitar), Paul Comerie (drums) and Mick Wilson (bass).

"With a heavier sound and more aggressive approach, these songs have really come alive and are some of the bands best work to-date," the band state.

The band will be playing an album launch show on October 15 at The Old Library in Mansfield. Support comes from Tiger Moth Tales. Tickets are available from the link below.

(Image credit: WhiteKnight Records)

Red Bazar: Inverted Reality

1: One Out Of Three

2: Spirit Of Man

3: -State Of Disgrace

4: Take Control

5: Smoke Screen

6: Stop The World.