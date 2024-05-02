Comas Rossi announce new album Void wil be released in July

UK and Germany based (by way of Bangalore in India) prog duo Coma Rossi have announced that they will release their new album, Void, on July 18.

Void will be the band's second album, following 2018's well-received, self-titled debut album, although the band's progress was hampered by the deprture of half their line-up in 2022, forcing them to postpone an appearance at that year's Summer's End Festival, although the new-look band will be appearing at this year's event. Founding member Gaurav Govilkar is now joined by drummer Diane Galen

"The writing and recording for this album spanned across 2022-23 and was done across India, UK and Germany," the duo state. "This album Void is about dealing with absence, related to places which we immerse ourselves in or people who have been close to us. It takes one through the debilitating pain of detaching the self to caress the thick needles of loss. It saddles one with the discomforting grief that hits in waves. It catapults one into a gorge of charred distressing memories. Void brings in a new sonic atmosphere and impales the listener on the pyre of ruffled emotions."

Coma Rossi have released a new single as a teaser for Void. Waves Of Time is available from the band's bandcamp page.

The band have also launched a Kickstarter campaign for a vinyl version of Void. You can find details of the Kickstarter here.

You can see the new album artwork and traclisting below.

Coma Rossi: Void

1. Wither

2. Waves Of Time

3. Bunring

4. Falling Apart

5. This Red Sky

6. Oblivion

7. Small Ideas

8. Farm Of Lights

9. In Circles