Coma Rossi line-up disintegrates

Indian prog quintet Coma Rossi future unclear as three band members leave

Come Rossi
Indian prog quintet Coma Rossi have announced that three band members have left the band. Singer Tom Borah, bass player Udayan Kashalikar and keyboard player Juby Thomas have left.

The news was broken in a short statement on the band's Facebook page earlier today, guitarist Gaurav Govilkar indicating that he pans to carry on with the band.

"Juby, Tom and Ud have decided to move on from Coma Rossi. Although we still continue to be friends, we collectively think that musically, it's the best move for them. Needless to say, the album two that was in progress, now stands stalled for the time being.

"Regarding the future of the band - I am very much motivated to keep it going and continue writing the next album. I have an album worth material which needs work and I have already started to put the pieces together. But I would like to point out that any musical output will now be delayed.

"I really appreciate your support so far and hope that Coma Rossi gets the same support for its next iteration as well."

Coma Rossi had planned a UK tour for October, which included an appearance at this year's Summer's End Festival, although that now looks highly unlikely.

