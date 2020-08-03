Colosseum to have five archive live albums released

Progressive jazz rockers Colosseum are to have five five archive ‘bootleg’ live concert CDs, to be released through Repertoire Records on Friday August 28. The five releases, which span the era 1969-1971, are of frequently dazzling quality, painstakingly remastered by digital craftsman Eroc, with the full co-operation and input of the band members.

The releases are Live At The Boston Tea Party 1969, Live At The Monterux Jazz Festival 1969, Live At Ruisrock, Turku, Finland, 1970, Live At Pipe Club, Rome, Italy 1971 and Colosseum Live '71, Canterbury, Brighton & Manchester.

The five releases all feature liner notes by renowned British rock journalist Chris Welch, with added insights from the Colosseum ranks. They chart the rapid development of the band in full flow, highlighting the band's improvisational skills, plus the creative friction, affords an incredible and rewarding listening experience.

Colosseum drummer and band leader Jon Hiseman died in 2018, aged 73.