Colorado prog trio Source release video for False Prophet

US prog rock trio Source have released a visualiser video for their latest single False Prophet, which you can watch below.

False Prophet is taken from the band's upcoming album Ethereal Self which will be released on May 25. It's the third album from the Boulder, Colorado band, who released their debut album Return To Nothing in 2016 and Totality in 2019.

"False Prophet is about rejecting fear-based conditioning which has been forced on all of us since birth," explains vocalist and guitarist Ben Gleason. "Whether it comes from the media, the government, religion or other institutions, fear has been used for over a millennia to keep us at war with ourselves and each other. This song is about choosing to transcend the influence of institutionalised fear.



"This album is about forming unity between our physical and cosmic, or ethereal selves. It is an exploration of mind and matter inviting all who listen to search for a deeper sense of truth in their lives. We recorded, engineered, mixed and produced this album entirely ourselves in our studio on a mountain in Colorado, 8500 feet above sea level. We believe the magic of the surroundings is captured in the recordings and we hope you feel it too."

Gleason is joined in Source by drummer Justin Mirarck and bassist Jake Demarco.

Pre-order Ethereal Self.

(Image credit: Travis Smith)

Source: Ethereal Self

1: Ethereal Self

2: My Encumbrance

3: Nakatapurcinalick

4: The Insipidness

5: False Prophet

6: Movements

7: Origin

8: The Goddess Death

9: Paper Tiger

10: Larva

11: Pupa