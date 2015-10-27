Coheed & Cambria announce UK live dates

Coheed And Cambria have announced three UK dates in support of latest album The Color Before The Sun.

They’ll play Cardiff, Manchester and London in January and February next year, with support from Glassjaw and Crooks.

The Color Before The Sun, released earlier this month, is Claudio Sanchez and co’s first non-concept album. The mainman was inspired to change direction after became a father and realised: “‘If I’m going to express myself as honestly as possible, now would be the time to do it.’”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on October 30 (Friday).

Jan 31: Cardiff University Great Hall

Feb 01: Manchester O2 Ritz

Feb 03: London O2 Forum

Why isn't Coheed And Cambria's new album about space this time?