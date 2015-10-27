Coheed & Cambria announce UK live dates

Coheed And Cambria have announced three UK dates in support of latest album The Color Before The Sun.
They’ll play Cardiff, Manchester and London in January and February next year, with support from Glassjaw and Crooks.
The Color Before The Sun, released earlier this month, is Claudio Sanchez and co’s first non-concept album. The mainman was inspired to change direction after became a father and realised: “‘If I’m going to express myself as honestly as possible, now would be the time to do it.’”
Tickets go on sale at 10am on October 30 (Friday).
Tour dates
Jan 31: Cardiff University Great Hall
Feb 01: Manchester O2 Ritz
Feb 03: London O2 Forum
