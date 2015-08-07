Coheed detail non-concept album

Coheed And Cambria have revealed the artwork and tracklist for eighth album The Color Before The Sun.

The follow-up to 2013’s The Aftermath: Descension – their first non-concept title – will be issued on October 9 via 300 Entertainment.

The label’s Lyor Cohen says: “Coheed And Cambria have created a lane and legacy for themselves that is very much their own. Their DIY approach fits the ethos of 300. They’ve taken some brave artistic steps on this forthcoming new album and we are looking forward to sharing it with the world.”

Coheed And Cambria mainman Claudio Sanchez recently revealed the album was influence by the personal issues and legal nightmare his family faced when they discovered their home was turned into a cannabis farm while they were away on tour.

The Color Before The Sun will be available via CD, digital download and a limited edition deluxe box set which provides additional goodies and is now available for pre-order at the band’s website.

The box includes the CD, a second disc with demos, an in-studio DVD and a clear 7-inch vinyl with two non-album demo tracks. Other items include an instant download of the lead track,You Got Spirit, Kid, as well as exclusive, members-only access to new music, videos, concert tickets, merchandise and commentary from the band. The package also presents two hardcover books – one featuring album lyrics and artwork and one which documents the project with prose and photographs.

Coheed And Cambria play the UK’s Hevy Fest on August 14.

TRACKLIST

01. Island 02. Eraser 03. Colors 04. Here To Mars 05. Ghost 06. Atlas 07. Young Love 08. You Got Spirit, Kid 09. The Audience 10. Peace To The Mountain