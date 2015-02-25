Coal Chamber announce UK tour

Coal Chamber have announced an 11-date UK tour in support of comeback album Rivals.

The band’s fourth album is released on May 19 via Napalm Records and the tour begins the following day. The band aresupported by Soil, American Head Charge and Dope.

Mainman Dez Fafara recently said of the follow-up to 2002’s Dark Days: “This record was over 13 years in the making, and I promise it won’t disappoint. Rivals is solid through and through.

“There’s maturity and growth in the music, while still maintaining the true Coal Chamber sound, and delivering track after track of killer tunes. We had a great time working together on this record and I hope you all enjoy it as much as we do.”

Fafara resurrected the outfit in 2011 with founding members Miguel Rascon and Mikey Coxx. Bassist Nadja Peulan was recruited in 2013. Rivals features a guest appearance from Ministry mainman Al Jourgensen.

Tour tickets go on sale sale at 10am on February 27 (Friday).

May 20: Leeds Stylus

May 21: Norwich The LCR

May 22: Warwick Copper Rooms

May 23: Nottingham Rock City

May 24 Glasgow O2 ABC

May 26: Bristol Motion

May 27: Exeter Lemon Grove

May 28: Brighton Concorde 2

May 29: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

May 30: Manchester The Ritz

May 31: London Koko