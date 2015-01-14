Coal Chamber ‘humbled’ to work with Jourgensen

Coal Chamber mainman Dez Fafara says he’s humbled to have collaborated with Ministry’s Al Jourgensen on their upcoming album.

The Ministry frontman teamed up with the LA metal outfit for a track on the as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2002’s Dark Days. And vocalist Fafara says he was the perfect artist to have on board as they share a similar sound.

He tells Artist Direct: “He’s a good friend and a legend. He came to my house – we ate Italian food, drank wine, and had a great time recording together. No other artist would have fit the bill to collaborate with us as Al straddles both metal and goth the same way Coal Chamber does.

“His music in Ministry is the bridge between metal and the dark. He’s a great guy, and I’m humbled to have worked alongside him.”

Fafara broke up Coal Chamber in 2002 and resurrected the outfit with founding members guitarist Miguel Rascon and drummer Mikey Cox in 2011, while bassist Nadja Peulan was recruited in 2013. And the frontman reveals the new album, which was completed last month, moves their sound forward and has a “fresh feel.”

He continues: “The mindset of course is different – it’s very focused and very intent on delivering the best within our music. You cannot expect a throwback record after 13 years apart, and I personally would not want to be part of that sort of record.

“This album absolutely has a fresh feel and is a total growth for the band.”

Coal Chamber will take to the road across North America starting in March with support provided by Filter, Combichrist and American Head Charge.