Coal Chamber return with Rivals

Reactivated nu metal pioneers Coal Chamber will release their fourth album, Rivals, in North America on May 19 via Napalm Records.

DevilDriver frontman Dez Fafara split the band in 2002 but resurrected the outfit with founding members guitarist Miguel Rascon and drummer Mikey Cox in 2011. They were joined by bassist Nadja Peulan in 2013.

The group signed with Napalm in 2014, began pre-production in September and completed Rivals in December.

Produced by Mark Lewis and recorded at Florida’s Audiohammer Studios, the follow-up to 2002’s Dark Days features a guest appearance by Al Jourgensen of Ministry.

Fafara says: “This record was over 13 years in the making, and I promise this record won’t disappoint and will be worth the wait.

”Rivals is solid through and through, there’s maturity and growth in the music while still maintaining the true Coal Chamber sound and delivering track after track of killer tunes. We had a great time working together on this record and I hope you all enjoy it as much as we do.”

TRACKLIST