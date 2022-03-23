Clutch announce winter UK tour

By ( ) published

Maryland earth rockers Clutch announce 10 UK shows to take place in November and December

Clutch band
(Image credit: Press)

Clutch have announced their return to UK, with a 10 date tour scheduled for November/December.

Currently one week into a US tour with EyeHateGod and TigerCub, Neil Fallon's earth rockers will kick off their UK trek in Glasgow on November 11 with a show at the O2 Academy and play gigs in Newcastle, Leeds, Exeter, Brighton, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester and Nottingham, before their visit climaxes with a December 17 performance at the Roundhouse, in London.

The quartet will play;

Nov 11: Glasgow, O2 Academy
Nov 12: Newcastle, O2 City Hall
Nov 13: Leeds, O2 Academy
Nov 15: Exeter, The Great Hall
Nov 16: Brighton Dome

Dec 13: Bristol, O2 Academy
Dec 14: Birmingham, O2 Academy
Dec 15: Manchester Academy
Dec 16: Nottingham Rock City
Dec 17: London Roundhouse

For full ticket information, visit Ticketmaster.

Clutch UK tour 2022

(Image credit: Clutch)

Last March, the Maryland quartet shared a snippet of music from their Doom Saloon rehearsal space on social media, with the caption "Happy Spring everyone - let's write a rock and roll record".

Since then, the group have premiered a number of new songs in concert, including Boss Metal Zone, Strive For Excellence, Nosferatu Madre and Slaughter Beach.

A post shared by Clutch (@clutchofficial)

A photo posted by on

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder and Metal Hammer. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.