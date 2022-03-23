Clutch announce winter UK tour

Clutch have announced their return to UK, with a 10 date tour scheduled for November/December.

Currently one week into a US tour with EyeHateGod and TigerCub, Neil Fallon's earth rockers will kick off their UK trek in Glasgow on November 11 with a show at the O2 Academy and play gigs in Newcastle, Leeds, Exeter, Brighton, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester and Nottingham, before their visit climaxes with a December 17 performance at the Roundhouse, in London.

The quartet will play;

Nov 11: Glasgow, O2 Academy

Nov 12: Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Nov 13: Leeds, O2 Academy

Nov 15: Exeter, The Great Hall

Nov 16: Brighton Dome



Dec 13: Bristol, O2 Academy

Dec 14: Birmingham, O2 Academy

Dec 15: Manchester Academy

Dec 16: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 17: London Roundhouse

(Image credit: Clutch)

Last March, the Maryland quartet shared a snippet of music from their Doom Saloon rehearsal space on social media, with the caption "Happy Spring everyone - let's write a rock and roll record".

Since then, the group have premiered a number of new songs in concert, including Boss Metal Zone, Strive For Excellence, Nosferatu Madre and Slaughter Beach.