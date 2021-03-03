Clive Mitten releases stunning new promo video for Suite Cryptique

Clive Mitten has released a brand new promo video for his upcoming album Suite Cryptique: Recomposing Twelfth Night 1978-1983, his reworking of old Twelfth Night material in an orchestra style, which will be released in March.

'This video features one of the most emotional moments within the Suite Cryptique," says Mitten. "It is the first three and a half minutes of the new Afghan Red, which is my proudest achievement to date. The abstract video works beautifully with the music."

Suite Cryptique has been written, arranged, recorded and produced by Mitten. The cover painting is by former Twelfth Night singer, the late Geoff Mann (who sadly passed away on February 5, 1993), one of a number of sketches Mann made in 1982 while the band were recording the Fact & Fiction album. Manns wife Jane acts as strings consultant on the album.

Pre-order Suite Cryptique: Recomposing Twelfth Night 1978-1983.