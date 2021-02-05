Clive Mitten details his new album Suite Cryptique

Former Twelfth Night bassist and C:Live Collective mainstay Clive Mitten has announced details of his upcoming new album Suite Cryptique, subtitled Recomposing Twelfth Night 1978-1983, which will be released in March.



The new album sees Mitten orchestrally re-imagining Twelfth Night's music, taking themes from many of the tracks from that period and reworking them in a classical style to produce something entirely new.

"The two-hour album comprises cinematic orchestral recompositions of all of the material contained on the band's three seminal albums (from the period) plus a few live favourites that never made it on to an album," explains Mitten. "It is in my 'post minimalist' style. That is minimalism in the context of huge orchestral forces and big melodies, which I acknowledge is an oxymoron…"

Suite Cryptique has been written, arranged, recorded and produced by Mitten. The cover painting is by former Twelfth Night singer, the late Geoff Mann (who sadly passed away on February 5, 1993), one of a number of sketches Mann made in 1982 while the band were recording the Fact & Fiction album. You can view the new album cover and tracklisting below. Manns wife Jane acts as strings consultant on the album.

Pre-order Suite Cryptique: Recomposing Twelfth Night 1978-1983.

(Image credit: Clive Mitten)

Clive Mitten: Suite Cryptique: Recomposing Twelfth Night 1978-1983

Disc One:

1. Part One: Live at the Target

2. Part Two: Live (and Let Live)

3. Part Three: The Collector

Disc Two:

1. Part Four Fact and Fiction

2. Part Five: Creepshow