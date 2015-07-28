Misfits' Only to tell all in book

Misfits mainman Jerry Only has revealed he’s writing a book about his life.

And it’s set to include his own account of the night Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious died.

Only, who’d become friends with Vicious and his mother, had dinner with them the evening he was released from prison in February 1979. He was on bail after being accused of the murder of girlfriend Nancy Spungen. He started taking heroin within hours of his release and was found dead the next morning.

Only tells Metal Hammer: “The book is basically about growing up when I grew up, in the 70s, and being able to get involved in the music scene that was taking off.

“A lot of the tragedies – I’m actually writing a chapter about Sid Vicious right now. I was there when he died.”

He adds: “It’s about understanding how things work, and how to get around obstacles without compromising your integrity. I think that’s where we’re at now. I’m at work right now – some people are out on their yachts when they’re not on the road, and I’m in a machine shop.

“It’s important to stand for something. If you can inspire people through your actions and the way you do things, then that’s really the key to having a lot of class and allowing people to grow and learn from the things you’ve done.”

In 2013 Only told the Miami New Times: “Sid was shooting dope all night and overdosed twice while I was there. It’s one thing to talk about doing karate and starting a new band, and utilising your fame for something greater – it’s another thing to talk about it with a needle in your arm while you’re turning blue.

“He didn’t give a shit about himself, his mom, facing murder charges. He just sat there and shot dope. I said, ‘I ain’t gonna drag me and my brother into this shit. If you’re gonna just kill yourself, fuck this shit.’”

No publication details have been revealed. The full interview will appear in a future edition of Metal Hammer. The current edition, on sale now, features Babymetal, Disturbed, Lamb Of God and much more.

