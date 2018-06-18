CKY announce UK and Ireland tour

CKY have announced a headline tour of the UK and Ireland for later this year.

The trio of vocalist and guitarist Chad I Ginsburg, bassist Matt Deis and drummer Jess Margera will play a total of 11 dates, kicking off at Belfast’s Limelight 2 on November 30 and wrapping up with a set at Bristol’s SWX on December 12.

They’ll be supported by Sumo Cyco and Bullets And Octane.

The shows have been lined up in support of the band’s latest album The Phoenix, which was released in June last year via eOne Music.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2009’s Carver City, Ginsburg previously said: “Any of the bad mojo in this band is gone, as well as any of the bad habits we’d developed over the years.

“We all got lost in a bit too much drinking and all types of things, but that’s out of the way now. We got a chance to grow up and we’re happier people. Now, we’re so clear—the music is just flowing directly through us without having to sort through all that bullshit.”

Find a full list of CKY’s tour dates below, along with details of how to buy tickets.

CKY 2018 UK and Ireland tour dates

Nov 30: Belfast Limelight 2, UK - BUY TICKETS

Dec 01: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland - BUY TICKETS

Dec 03: Newcastle University, UK - BUY TICKETS

Dec 04: Glasgow Garage, UK - BUY TICKETS

Dec 06: Birmingham Asylum, UK - BUY TICKETS

Dec 07: Manchester O2 Academy 2, UK - BUY TICKETS

Dec 08: Liverpool O2 Academy 2, UK - BUY TICKETS

Dec 09: London Electric Ballroom, UK - BUY TICKETS

Dec 10: Brighton Concorde 2, UK - BUY TICKETS

Dec 11: Norwich Waterfront, UK - BUY TICKETS

Dec 12: Bristol SWX, UK - BUY TICKETS