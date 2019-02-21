Circu5 announce live dates and new live line-up

Steve Tilling, the musician behind CICRU5, and also a member of the live outfit for TC And I featuring former XTC men Colin Moulding and Terry Chambers, has unveiled a live line-up for CIRCU5 and announced a string of dates.

The new line-up features former Tin Spirits frontman Mark Kilminster along with Greg Pringle from the Roger Daltrey Band and Matt Backer, who has worked with Julian Lennon.

"It's great not being the sole freak in CIRCU5 anymore," Tilling tells Prog. "Mark, Matt and Greg are world-class and bring a fresh edge to the music. We can't wait to get out there."

Mark Kilminster is equally fired up. "I'm honoured to be part of CIRCU5," he said. "The songs are all gems. Complex, demanding and an absolute joy to play. A bass player's dream."

CIRCU5 will play:

Stourport The Civic Fusion Festival - March 24

London Fiddlers Elbow - 28

London Waters Rats - June 13

Devizes The Cellar Bar - 16