Chthonic's Freddy Lim meets the Dalai Lama

Chthonic frontman Freddy Lim has met with the Dalai Lama in his capacity as a Taiwanese politician.

Lim was elected to government in Taipei’s 5th district in Taiwan in January and recently he travelled to the Indian town of Dharamsala in the Himalayan foothills to meet the Dalai Lama to discuss Lim’s cross-party group, the Taiwan Parliamentary Group For Tibet.

The organisation will focus on raising awareness and creating activism for human rights initiatives around the globe and specifically in Tibet.

It was the third time Lim has met the Dalai Lama, having been in his company in 2008 and 2009, but his first since being elected to parliament.

Lim says: “The people of Taiwan have always been concerned with human rights violations in Tibet. However, the government has kept quiet about abuses.

“As the civil society and our younger generation gain more influence, it is time for Taiwan to strengthen its participation for human rights on the world stage and building trust and friendship with the people of Tibet is our way to begin.”

During the meeting in Dharamsala, the Dalai Lama praised Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to the nation’s indigenous people for the “suffering and injustice you endured over the past 400 years.”

