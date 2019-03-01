Children Of Bodom share fright-filled video for Platitudes And Barren Words

Children Of Bodom have released a video for their new track Platitudes And Barren Words.

It’s the latest song to be chosen from the band’s upcoming studio album Hexed, which will launch next Friday (March 8) via Nuclear Blast.

They previously released the tracks This Road and Under Grass And Clover from the follow-up to 2015’s I Worship Chaos.

Vocalist and guitarist Alexi Laiho says of Platitudes And Barren Words: “This one has been a lot of people’s favourite song since day one and when you think about it, every single part of it is catchy as hell so it makes sense. Can’t wait to play it live.”

Speaking previously about the new record, Laiho said: “People have said that this album is generally catchier. So I started thinking about that, perhaps the song structures are easier to grasp on initial listen. But there’s some crazy shit in there – almost progressive or at least technical.

“There are certain melodies across the album that could have come from jazz songs, although they’re completely metal with us, of course!”

Children Of Bodom will head out on the road across North America later this month and will return for shows in the UK, Europe and Russia later in the year.

Children Of Bodom: Hexed

1. This Road

2. Under Grass And Clover

3. Glass Houses

4. Hecate’s Nightmare

5. Kick In The Spleen

6. Platitudes And Barren Words

7. Hexed

8. Relapse (The Nature Of My Crime)

9. Say Never Look Back

10. Soon Departed

11. Knuckleduster

12. I Worship Chaos (live)

13. Morrigan (live)

14. Knuckleduster (remix)