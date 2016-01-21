Children Of Bodom recruit guitarist Freyberg

Children Of Bodom have recruited Naildown frontman and guitarist Daniel Freyberg.

He’s been brought in to the lineup for their upcoming North American dates which start next month.

They’ve been on the road with Antti Wirman who took over live duties following the departure of guitarist Roope Latvala last year. But Freyberg will now take over.

Children Of Bodom say: “The band is happy to announce the addition of Daniel Freyberg to Children Of Bodom on guitars. Look for him on all upcoming tours.”

Freyberg adds: “Happy to announce that soon I will hit the road with legendary Children Of Bodom.”

There’s no word if he’ll join the Finnish outfit full-time.

Last week, frontman Alexi Laiho said the band were still on the lookout for a full-time replacement for Latvala, despite Wirman’s contribution.

He said: “He’s actually our keyboard player’s brother and I think he’s an amazing player. He’s only filling in so we don’t have to cancel any of our live dates. But he’s not a permanent member or planning to become one, so we’re working on finding a new guy.

“There are a couple of options we’re considering but nothing’s finalised yet. It’s very exciting though.”

Children of Bodom’s latest album was last year’s I Worship Chaos.