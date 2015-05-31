Children Of Bodom split with guitarist

Children Of Bodom have split with guitarist Roope Latvala, the band have confirmed.

He was brought into the fold in the middle of the group’s world tour in 2003 following the departure of Alexander Kuoppala. He made his studio debut with the Finnish band on their 2005 album Are You Dead Yet?

Children Of Bodom say in a statement: “Our friend, brother, and guitar player for 12 years, Roope, is no longer with the band.

“As we parted ways with no bad blood we wish him nothing but the best and thank him for allowing us to share the last 12 years of our lives with him.”

They’re currently putting the final touches on their ninth album and follow-up to 2013’s Halo Of Blood and say Latvala’s departure won’t have an impact on their plans moving forward.

The statement continues: “This will not affect the upcoming shows or the new album as we recorded it as a four piece and it is already mixed, mastered, heavy as shit and ready to go! Enough said, See you soon!”

The band kick off their 13-date summer tour at the Sweden Rock festival later this week.