Chicago hope for Cetera Rock Hall reunion

Chicago co-founder Robert Lamm says he’s hopeful that former singer and bassist Peter Cetera will join the band for their induction into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame next year.

They were chosen for inclusion along with Deep Purple, Cheap Trick, Steve Miller and N.W.A earlier this week.

And asked whether they’d consider performing with Cetera – who left the band in 1985 – at the ceremony at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 8, Lamm was positive in his response.

He tells Rolling Stone: “Absolutely. I talk to Peter from time to time. I know he hasn’t played bass in many, many years – as fine a bass player as he was. He’d certainly sing, at least I imagine.

“There were opportunities and discussions over the years about doing some things together, but it never happened.

“I guess if it was ever going to happen, this would be a prime opportunity. And personally, I’d find it very moving.”

Chicago have a number of live dates coming up across the US, including a run of shows with Earth, Wind & Fire in March and April.

Their last studio album was 2014’s Chicago XXXVI: Now.

