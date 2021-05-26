Chelsea Wolfe shares new Wonder Woman-inspired single Diana

Chelsea Wolfe has shared her brand new single Diana, inspired by Wonder Woman in DC Comics’ Dark Nights: Death Metal comics and taken from the forthcoming Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack out digitally on June 18th via Loma Vista Recordings with physical LPs out July 16th).

“It has been such an honour and delight to be involved in this whole project, from contributing a song to the soundtrack, to voicing Wonder Woman for the DC Comics Sonic Metalverse episodes," says Wolfe. "I really love the story and artwork of this Dark Nights: Death Metal series, and felt really drawn to Diana’s part in the story - her strength and perspective.”

“There’s this moment in the first comic book issue where she meets with Wally West and he’s so drained from his travels and all he’s had to do. I picked up on this intimate energy between them that felt almost romantic, but more just like two old friends who have an understanding between them - a moment of comfort and respite amongst all the fighting and chaos. I ended up writing this song about that encounter. Working with Tyler Bates on ‘Diana’ was a great experience. He’s obviously so killer at creating music that feels like the soundtrack to your own movie, so between him and my co-producer Ben Chisholm there was this elevated sonic landscape surrounding the song that just brought it to a different level.”

The soundtrack, which also features prog metallers Mastodon, is available on digital download, CD, and 2xLP, with exclusive Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman vinyl variant covers, 11 limited edition character trading cards.

