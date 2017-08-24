Chelsea Wolfe streams new track Offering

Chelsea Wolfe has streamed her new track Offering from upcoming album Hiss Spun, to be released on September 22 via Sargent House. Listen to it above. It follows the launch of her track 16 Psyche, which can be heard below.

Wolfe says: “The album is cyclical, like me and my moods. Cycles, obsession, spinning, centrifugal force – all with gut feelings as the centre of the self.

She recently told TeamRock that Hiss Spun was her attempt to face issues in her life that she’d previously tried to avoid dealing with.

She said: “Without getting into too much detail, there were some stressful times. The record was my way of finally processing those things or coming to terms with them.

“Everyone has things in their past that are dark or shameful or whatever it is. Sometimes you just want to repress that – but I’m always trying to approach things head-on when I write songs, even things that are difficult to face within myself or about the world.

“I still don’t think I’m ready to talk about specific stories outside of the context of the album. But I definitely put a lot of myself in there.”

Wolfe is featured in the 300th edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Hiss Spun is available for pre-order in physical and digital formats.

Chelsea Wolfe: Hiss Spun tracklist

Spun 16 Psyche Vex Strain The Culling Particle Flux Twin Fawn Offering Static Hum Welt Two Spirit Scrape

