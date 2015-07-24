Chelsea Wolfe shares Grey Days

Chelsea Wolfe has released a stream of her track Grey Days.
It’s taken from her fifth album titled Abyss, which is set for release on August 7 via Sargent House.
Wolfe tells Billboard: “For this album I was interested in the subconscious, or unconscious mind, approaching it like a warehouse full of memories and emotions to be confronted.
“Grey Days came from a conversation with someone I met on the road who had been in prison. He called that time his ‘grey days.’ It’s about something holding you back.”
Wolfe is joined on the album by multi-instrumentalist Ben Chisholm, drummer Dylan Fujioka, violist Ezra Buchla and guitarist Mike Sullivan.
She’ll head out on a North American tour in August and will announce Europe dates at a later date.
Abyss tracklist
- Carrion Flowers 2. Iron Moon 3. Dragged Out 4. Maw 5. Grey Days 6. After the Fall 7. Crazy Love 8. Simple Death 9. Survive 10. Color of Blood 11. The Abyss
Chelsea Wolfe North American tour dates Aug 27: Las Vegas Backstage Bar, NV Aug 28: Salt Lake City Urban Lounge, UT Aug 29: Denver Bluebird Theater, CO Aug 31: Minneapolis Triple Rock Social Club, MN Sep 01: Chicago Thalia Hall, IL Sep 02: Cleveland Heights Grog Shop, OH Sep 03: Toronto Lee’s Palace, ON Sep 04: Montreal Theater Fairmont, QC Sep 05: Cambridge The Sinclair, MA Sep 09: Brooklyn Music Hall of Williamsburg, NY Sep 10: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA Sep 11: Washington U Street Music Hall, DC Sep 12: Raleigh Hopscotch Music Festival, NC Sep 14: Atlanta Aisle 5, GA Sep 15: Nashville Mercy Lounge, TN Sep 17: New Orleans One Eyed Jacks, LA Sep 18: Houston Rudyards, TX Sep 19: Austin Mohawk, TX Sep 20: Dallas The Kessler, TX Sep 22: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX Sep 23: Albuquerque Launchpad, NM Sep 24: Phoenix Valley Bar, AZ Sep 25: Los Angeles Regent Theater, CA Sep 26: San Francisco Grand Ballroom at Regency Center, CA Sep 28: Portland Hawthorne Theater, OR Sep 29: Seattle Neumo’s, WA Sep 30: Vancouver The Rickshaw, BC Oct 02: Bellingham Shakedown, WA