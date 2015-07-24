Chelsea Wolfe shares Grey Days

Chelsea Wolfe has released a stream of her track Grey Days.

It’s taken from her fifth album titled Abyss, which is set for release on August 7 via Sargent House.

Wolfe tells Billboard: “For this album I was interested in the subconscious, or unconscious mind, approaching it like a warehouse full of memories and emotions to be confronted.

“Grey Days came from a conversation with someone I met on the road who had been in prison. He called that time his ‘grey days.’ It’s about something holding you back.”

Wolfe is joined on the album by multi-instrumentalist Ben Chisholm, drummer Dylan Fujioka, violist Ezra Buchla and guitarist Mike Sullivan.

She’ll head out on a North American tour in August and will announce Europe dates at a later date.

Abyss tracklist