Check out Nothing More’s video for emotional new single Just Say When

Nothing More have released a video for their emotional new single Just Say When.

It’s been taken from the band’s latest album The Stories We Tell Ourselves, which launched last year via Better Noise Records.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the track, vocalist Jonny Hawkins says: “The day my mom died I met a girl. This girl became my girlfriend and years later my wife. With fear of the past and hope for the future, we set sail with holes in our boat.

“As the inevitable pressures of life came pouring in, we sensed ourselves starting to sink. Two half-souls shovelling buckets of water, desperate to hold on to an imagined future, but not fast enough.

“Then one day she became my ex-wife. I felt in my gut that it was right, but every other part felt wrong. Whether people will admit it or not, I think our deepest fear is the loss of love. I found something to be more afraid of... settling... luke warm... Just Say When.”

Nothing More are currently on tour across the US and will return to Europe this summer for festival appearances, headline dates and shows with Stone Sour and Guns N’ Roses.