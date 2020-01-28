Check out Birdeatsbaby’s creepy new video

Birdeatsbaby have released the third single from their latest album The World Conspires, which is produced by John Fryer (Cocteau Twins, Depeche Mode). Box Of Razorblades explores themes of depression, self-harm, alcoholism and bipolar disorder.

Says vocalist Mishkin Fitzgerald: “Box of Razorblades is us trying to create a musical equivalent of a tragic love-story. At the time we wrote it we were on a long tour in America and listening to all kinds of things in the tour van, from Opeth to PJ Harvey to Baroness to Gojira. I think the depth and bleakness of those artists was something we wanted to achieve in our own music. We also had more freedom and time to be creative for this album, add the ability to add many more strings/guitars/vocal layers, so the song could build and build to a devastating climax.”

(Image credit: Scott Chalmers)

The video has been produced by Scott Chalmers (Devin Townsend) and includes special effects by Oliver Hollingdale (Avengers). It captures the theatrical band at various locations and even includes a voodoo ritual.

“The video subject matter is as intense as the song is,” says Fitzgerald. “It’s about a person living with someone who has a mental illness, and the impact it can have on both their lives. The box is representative as a burden that must be carried from person to person but never explained or opened, adding to the sense of despair that the riddle of someone’s mind can never be solved. Not exactly our cheeriest song but then this is what Birdeatsbaby does best.”

Watch the video below!

Birdeatsbaby 2020 Tour:

April 11: Camden Unicorn (London), UK

May 29: Karlsruhe Kellerhalle, Germany

May 31: Leipzig Sixtina, Germany

June 1: Munich Glockenbachwerkstatt, Germany

June 5: Berlin Supamolly, Germany

June 8: Freiburg Slowclub, Germany

June 11: Bochum Bastion, Germany

June 12: Celle Ms Loretta, Germany

June 13: Bielefeld Extra Blues-Bar, Germany

June 14: Schwalbach Cowhide, Germany