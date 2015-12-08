Charles Bradley takes on Black Sabbath

Charles Bradley, known as The Screaming Eagle Of Soul, has released a video for his cover version of Black Sabbath’s Changes. Previously released as a vinyl single for Record Store Day, it will be the the title track of Bradley’s next album, due on April 1 next year.

“I think about the lyrics very closely when I sing Changes and get emotional,” says Bradley. “It makes me think of my mother and the changes in my life since she passed away.”

The video was directed by Eric Feigenbaum, who adds, “Charles was originally set to sing along to the track and film in Times Square but in the editing room I kept coming back to the take of Charles looking straight at the camera, telling the story with his eyes and reacting in the moment to the song. We only did that once. By the end of the take, everybody in the room was holding back tears.”

Charles Bradley has previously released versions of Neil Young’s Heart Of Gold and Nirvana’s Stay Away.

Changes first appeared on Black Sabbath’s Vol. 4 in 1974, before becoming a hit for Kelly and Ozzy Osbourne in 2003.

Bradley’s version is available on iTunes and Spotify now.

Charles Bradley 2016 European Tour Dates

Mar 31: London, UK - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Apr 01: Paris, France - l’Olympia

Apr 02: Reims, France - La Cartonnerie

Apr 03: Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli Vrendenburg

Apr 06: Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

Apr 07: Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royale

Apr 08: Köln, Germany - Burgerhaus Stollwerck

Apr 09: Berlin, Germany - Astra

Apr 12: Hamburg, Germany - Grunspan

Apr 15: Bristol, UK - Colston Hall

Apr 17: Gateshead, UK - Sage Gateshead