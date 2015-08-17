Celestial Fire announce UK dates

Dave Bainbridge’s Celestial Fire have announced three UK shows for later this year.

And among the dates is a headline appearance at the Summers End festival in Chepstow on October 2. The short tour has been scheduled to support the band’s self-titled album which was released earlier this year.

It featured guest contributions from a host of musicians, including Nightwish’s Troy Donockley. Prog described the material as “a satisfying, sophisticated prog/folk tapestry.”

In addition, Bainbridge and vocalist Sally Minnear will play the Llanelidan Medieval Fayre, North Wales on September 12.

The multi-instrumentalist has previously worked with artists including Robert Fripp and Nick Begg and co-founded Iona in the late 80s.

Sep 30: Bilston The Robin Oct 01: York Fibbers Oct 02: Chepstow Summers End Festival

Dave Bainbridge and Sally Minnear show

Sep 12: Llanelidan Medieval Fayre