Cedric Bixler-Zavala gives update on The Mars Volta reunion

Last week, Cedric Bixler-Zavala caused a stir when he revealed to a fan on Twitter that a reunion of The Mars Volta was happening.

The band went on hiatus in 2012 after releasing their sixth album Noctourniquet, with vocalist Zavala confirming in 2013 that he was no longer part of the band after a spat with guitarist Omar Rodríguez-López.

However, in February 2018, Zavala said: “We will be back soon” and he has now added to the latest reunion news.

He said (via Consequence Of Sound): “What it’s not going to be is your ‘favourite member lineup’ playing their ‘classic records’ in full etc. Maybe we’ll play old shit, who knows how we feel.

“Just remember our past campaigns never relied on playing requests or going fully backwards. It’s new shit, new people, left turns, tangent inconsistencies, marzipan dreams and churro wishes.

“I will say this though, when Omar Rodríguez-López played me a grip of new shit I fucking cried. Like Claire Danes in Romeo & Juliet cried. Yeah it was fucking weird.”

He added: “It’s in its infancy right now. No deadlines, no ball tripping, no drama, just two grown ass men using essential oils and bold new perfumes shooting ideas and scooting their ass across the fucking lawn trying to get rid of these worms.”

Zavala also confirmed that The Mars Volta’s back catalogue is to be re-released in the near future.

Following The Mars Volta’s spit, Zavala and Rodríguez-López put their differences aside and came back together to reactivate At The Drive-In, which resulted in live shows and their first studio album in 17 years: 2017’s In•ter a•li•a.