The Mars Volta reunion is on

The Mars Volta rerunion, first mooted last year, would seem to be certainly on after singer Cedrix Bixler-Zavala tweeted "It's happening" to a fan asking if the band would ever release some new music.

This comes after Zavala tweeted earlier this month that the band were “in the kitchen finding new ways to through curve balls”, again in response to a fan asking about the reunion.

The Mars Volta formed out of the alt rock band At The Drive In in 2001, releasing a string of progressive rock albums. The band's last release was Noctourniquet in 2012, after which the band split.

Since then, the pair have worked together in a reformed At The Drive In and in the more experimental Antemasque.