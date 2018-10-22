Cave In announce one-off UK show

Cave In have announced a special one-off show in London, UK, on April 12 2019.

They will be performing a co-headline set alongside Old Man Gloom at the Electric Ballroom, with support coming from Bossk.

The band say the show is a celebration of the life and art of Cave In bassist/vocalist Caleb Scofield, who passed away earlier this year. A portion of the proceeds from the show will be donated to the Scofield family.

“The UK holds countless memories of crazy times with Cave In, and we’re more than excited for our first London show in 10+ years," says guitarist Stephen Brodsky. "It will be our pleasure to give the good people of England a chance to celebrate the life and art of Caleb Scofield, by offering a partial donation of proceeds from that night to the Scofield family. We hope that you’ll join us and our close friends Old Man Gloom, as well as one of your finest musical exports Bossk, for this very special occasion.”

Tickets go on sale Friday October 26 at 10am, and will be available here.

Cave In recently played a tribute show to Caleb in Los Angeles, supported by 27, Old Man Gloom, Pelican and Celestial (formerly Isis). You can watch it in full below.