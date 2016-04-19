Carcass announce US tour with Crowbar, Ghoul, Night Demon

Carcass have announced the One Foot In The Grave US tour with Crowbar, Ghoul and Night Demon in July.

The 17-date US trek kicks off in Lawrence’s Granada Theater, Kansas, on July 17. The run includes the band’s appearances at Chicago Open Air Festival and Heavy Montreal.

They’re touring in support of their latest album Surgical Steel, which they re-released earlier this year.

Last month Carcass apologised to fans after frontman Jeff Walker broke two bones in his foot prior to their show in Seattle.

They posted a photograph of his cast with a caption, adding: “Sorry for Walker’s lacklustre performance in Seattle – here’s the reason why. Talk about ‘break a leg.’ Just a poor man’s Dave Grohl.”

Tickets for the One Foot In The Grave tour go on sale on April 22 (Friday).

Jul 17: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Jul 19: Denver Bluebird Theater, CO

Jul 20: Salt Lake City Complex, UT

Jul 22: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

Jul 23: Santa Ana Observatory, CA

Jul 24: West Hollywood Roxy Theatre, CA

Jul 25: Mesa Club Red, AZ

Jul 26: El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls, TX

Jul 27: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Jul 29: Memphis New Daisy Theatre, TN

Jul 30: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

Jul 31: Columbus Park Street Saloon, OH

Aug 01: Baltimore Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Aug 02: Richmond The Broadberry, VA

Aug 03: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Aug 04: New York Gramercy, NY

Aug 05: New Haven Toad’s Place, CT