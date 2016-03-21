Carcass man Jeff Walker breaks bones in foot

Carcass frontman Jeff Walker broke two bones in his foot prior to their performance in Seattle on Saturday night.

They’re on the road across North America with Slayer and Testament – and despite breaking the proximal fifth metatarsal and his cuboid bone, Walker will play the remaining two dates of the tour.

A statement on the band’s Facebook page reads: “Sorry for Walker’s lacklustre performance in Seattle – here’s the reason why. Talk about ‘break a leg.’ Just a poor man’s Dave Grohl.”

And when asked if the gigs at San Francisco’s Warfield Theater on March 22 and The Joint, Las Vegas, on March 26, were now under threat, the band reply: “No, we’ll rock on, no worries.”