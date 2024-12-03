Candacraig announce a new livestream for December

By
( )
published

UK prog folk duo Candacraig will perform their retelling of Marilllion's Brave and their own material in new livestream

Candacraig
(Image credit: Candacraig)

Lincolnshire prog/folk duo Candacraig have announced details of a new livestream the band will be performing on December 30, whch will see the band performing a set of their own material followed by their acclaimed retelling of Marillion's Brave album.

"Following our three performances during October, we received messages from many of you who could not attend our retelling of Marillion’s Brave," the duo say. "You have asked, and we’ve listened. For all those who couldn’t make any of the October dates, we’ve arranged a special livestream of the show.

"The show will follow the same format: a full band playing Candacraig originals in the first half, followed by our retelling of Brave in the second half. Along with video projection, we are assembling a team of camera operators and technicians to give viewers a show to remember."

Tickets are priced at £10, but if you subscribe to the band's mailing list they're only £5.

At the same time the band have announced that they are working with Cosmograf's Robin Armstrong who will be reworking and remixing selected tracks from the band's first two albums for a special vinyl release next year.

Get tickets.

Candacraig

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.