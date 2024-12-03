Candacraig announce a new livestream for December

Lincolnshire prog/folk duo Candacraig have announced details of a new livestream the band will be performing on December 30, whch will see the band performing a set of their own material followed by their acclaimed retelling of Marillion's Brave album.

"Following our three performances during October, we received messages from many of you who could not attend our retelling of Marillion’s Brave," the duo say. "You have asked, and we’ve listened. For all those who couldn’t make any of the October dates, we’ve arranged a special livestream of the show.

"The show will follow the same format: a full band playing Candacraig originals in the first half, followed by our retelling of Brave in the second half. Along with video projection, we are assembling a team of camera operators and technicians to give viewers a show to remember."

Tickets are priced at £10, but if you subscribe to the band's mailing list they're only £5.

At the same time the band have announced that they are working with Cosmograf's Robin Armstrong who will be reworking and remixing selected tracks from the band's first two albums for a special vinyl release next year.

Get tickets.

(Image credit: Press)