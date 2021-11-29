Camel announce 2023 England and Scotland tour dates

UK prog legends Camel have announced a short run of English and Scottish tour dates for 2023, under the banner of '50 Years Strong'. Of course Camel formed in 1971 but released their self-titled debut album in 1973.

The current line-up features founding member Andy Latimer alongside long-standing bass player Colin Bass and drummer Denis Clement and more recent addition Peter Jones (Tiger Moth Tales, Cyan) on keyboards.

These will be the band's first live dates for five years, since they celebrated the release of 1975's Moonmadness, culminating in a stunning show at London's Royal Albert Hall in September 2018.

Camel will play:

Jun 2: Manchester O2 Apollo

Jun 3: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Jun 6: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Jun 7: Aylesbury Friars Waterside

Jun 8: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Jun 10: London Eventim Apollo

Tickets will be available through the band's website.

