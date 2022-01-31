Trending

Camel add more live dates to 2023 run

UK prog legends Camel add Europe and Ireand to 50 Years Strong tour dates

Camel
(Image credit: Caron Malcolm)

UK prog legends Camel have added more European dates to their 2023 run of 50 Years Strong live shows. The band announced some UK dates for June 2023 towards the end of last year.

The current line-up features founding member Andy Latimer alongside long-standing bass player Colin Bass and drummer Denis Clement and more recent addition Peter Jones (Tiger Moth TalesCyan) on keyboards.

These will be the band's first live dates for five years, since they celebrated the release of 1975's Moonmadness, culminating in a stunning show at London's Royal Albert Hall in September 2018.

Camel will play:

May 3: NED Utrecht Tivoli
May 6: GER Bochum Ruhr Congress
May 7: GER Böblingen Kongresshalle
May 9: GER Hannover Theater am Aegi
May 12: POL Zabrze Dom Muzyki i Tańca
May 13: POL Łódź Wytwórnia
May 14: POL Poznań Sala Ziemi
May 17: DEN Copenhagen Amager Bio
May 18: NOR Oslo Sentrum Scene
Jun 2: UK Manchester O2 Apollo
Jun 3: UK Edinburgh Usher Hall
Jun 4: IRE Dublin Vicar Street
Jun 6: UK Southampton O2 Guildhall
Jun 7: UK Aylesbury Friars Waterside
Jun 8: UK Birmingham Symphony Hall
Jun 10: UK London Eventim Apollo

