Camel add more live dates to 2023 run

UK prog legends Camel have added more European dates to their 2023 run of 50 Years Strong live shows. The band announced some UK dates for June 2023 towards the end of last year.

The current line-up features founding member Andy Latimer alongside long-standing bass player Colin Bass and drummer Denis Clement and more recent addition Peter Jones (Tiger Moth Tales, Cyan) on keyboards.

These will be the band's first live dates for five years, since they celebrated the release of 1975's Moonmadness, culminating in a stunning show at London's Royal Albert Hall in September 2018.

Camel will play:

May 3: NED Utrecht Tivoli

May 6: GER Bochum Ruhr Congress

May 7: GER Böblingen Kongresshalle

May 9: GER Hannover Theater am Aegi

May 12: POL Zabrze Dom Muzyki i Tańca

May 13: POL Łódź Wytwórnia

May 14: POL Poznań Sala Ziemi

May 17: DEN Copenhagen Amager Bio

May 18: NOR Oslo Sentrum Scene

Jun 2: UK Manchester O2 Apollo

Jun 3: UK Edinburgh Usher Hall

Jun 4: IRE Dublin Vicar Street

Jun 6: UK Southampton O2 Guildhall

Jun 7: UK Aylesbury Friars Waterside

Jun 8: UK Birmingham Symphony Hall

Jun 10: UK London Eventim Apollo

