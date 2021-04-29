Caligula's Horse announce Live After Lockdown streaming event for June

Australian prog rockers Caligula's Horse have announced a new streaming event, Live After Lockdown, for June 20. You can watch a video trailer for the event below.

The Brisbane contemporary progressive metal outfit will be performing material from their latest album, 2020’s highly acclaimed Rise Radiant for the very first time, along with a host of fan favourites in front of a live audience at The Triffid (itself an old WWII US aircraft hangar), in the heart of their home town of Brisbane, Australia.

“This is a very emotional moment for us - Live After Lockdown will be the first time we've taken to the stage in nearly two years, a return to the purpose that has driven us forward for the last 10 years, and we're already overwhelmed with relief and anticipation at the thought," says singer Jim Grey. "The show will be livestreamed worldwide, reaching people all around the globe, a lot of whom are still in the midst of lockdown and in the thick of the fight against COVID. We'll be performing a number of tunes from Rise Radiant that have never seen the light of day before, and we'll be showing the world a little taste of what it's like to play in our hometown of Brisbane. We can't wait to see you all again to celebrate the return of live music to Australia, and the return of Caligula's Horse!"

Live After Lockdown will take place on Sunday June 20th at 8pm AEST/6pm AWST/ 11am BST/12pm CEST/6pm EDT but will be available for 48 hours for fans to view at their leisure.

