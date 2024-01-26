Caligula's Horse announce European and UK tour dates for May and June

Australian prog metallers Caligula's Horse have announced a run of European and UK tour dates for May and June, including shows in Nottingham, Bristol, Manchester and London.

The Brisbane quartet also release their brand new album, Charcoal Grace, through InsideOut Music today. It's the band's sixth studio album and the follow-up to 2020's acclaimed Rise Radiant.

"Last year we were reminded of just how remarkable our fans across Europe are - the power of your voices and the spirit of celebration that you bring to our music is truly amazing," says vocalist Jim Grey. "We knew we couldn't stay away for long, and so we're thrilled to be bringing Charcoal Grace to life all across Europe and the UK in May!”

Having toured in 2023 to support Rise Radiant, something the band couldn't do during the pandemic, Caligula's Horse are currently on the road in the US in support of their new album, before returning to Australia for a short tour with Anglo-Finnish proggers Wheel. You can view the European and UK dates below.

Charcoal Grace is available as Ltd. CD digipak, CD Jewelcase (US only), gatefold 2LP in various colours and as a digital album.

May 14: GER Hamburg Kent CLub

May 15: GER Berlin Hole44

May 16: CZE Prague Rock Cafe

May 17: GER Munich Backstage Cub

May 18: HUN Budapest Analog Club

May 20: ITA Verona The Factory

May 21: ITA. MIlan The Legend CLub

May 22: SWI Zurich Exil

May 23: GER Cologne Luxor

May 24: NED Zoertemeer Boerderij

May 25: NED NMaastricht Muziekgieterij

May 26: NED Amsterdam Melkweg

May 27: FRA Paris Backstage Club

May 29: UK Nottingham Rescue Rooms

May 30: UK Bristol Thekla

Jun 1: UK Manchester Gorilla

Jun 2: UK London Islington Academy

Get tickets.