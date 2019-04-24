C: Live Collective cancel London show

Clive Mitten's C: Live Collective have cancelled their London show at Water Rats on May 10. The gig had been planned as a warm-up for the band's appearance at Trinity 4 on May 11, but the logistics of an early start that day, and poor ticket sales, have meant they've had to cancel the London show.

In a statement on the band's Facebook page they say: "Dear friends, It is with great regret that we have taken the decision to cancel the second gig at the Water Rats on 10th May. Poor ticket sales and the complex logistics of getting all of us and our gear to Trinity for an early start the next day have conspired to make the Friday not viable. We will rearrange but as we don’t have the details yet of a replacement gigs we will for now be arranging for full refunds to be made We know people will have made arrangements to attend so please accept our apologies for any inconvenience."

The Collective, who along with Mitten feature Alan Reed guitarist and Twelfth Night vocalist Mark Spencer, former Pendragon drummer Fudge Smith and David Donley, will still appear at this year's Trinity 4 show at Leamington Assembly on May 11.