Butcher Babies announce UK and European tour

Butcher Babies have announced a UK and European tour in support of their new album Lilith.

The shows will take place early next year, kicking off at Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on February 20 and wrapping up with a set at Leiden’s Gebr. de Nobel on March 17.

Vocalists Heidi Shepherd and Carla Harvey, guitarist Henry Flury, bassist Jason Klein and drummer Chase Brickenden have released Pomona (Shit Happens) and Headspin from the album and previously revealed the thinking behind the title.

Harvey said: “When we were thinking of titles for our album, we wanted to find something that embodied sensuality, lust, danger and power. We kept going back to Lilith.

“We researched Lilith and her origins in different cultures and forms and knew that this figure, once feared but now a beautiful, symbolic middle finger to repression, would be a perfect representation of our album.”

Find a full list of Butcher Babies’ 2018 tour dates below.

Feb 20: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Feb 21: Bristol Thekla, UK

Feb 22: Chester Live Rooms, UK

Feb 23: Birmingham Asylum, UK

Feb 24: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Feb 25: Glasgow G2, UK

Feb 27: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms, UK

Feb 28: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Mar 01: Southampton Joiners, UK

Mar 02: Sheffield Corporation, UK

Mar 03: Manchester Rebellion, UK

Mar 04: London The Dome, UK

Mar 06: Bochum Rockpalast, Germany

Mar 07: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Mar 08: Jena F-Haus, Germany

Mar 09: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic

Mar 10: Graz Explosiv, Austria

Mar 11: Munich Backstage Club, Germany

Mar 13: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Mar 14: Zurich Klub Komplex, Switzerland

Mar 15: Mannheim Ms Connexion Complex, Germany

Mar 16: Zaandam De Flux, Netherlands

Mar 17: Leiden Gebr. de Nobel, Netherlands

