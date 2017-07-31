Bury Tomorrow announce The Stage Invasion UK tour

Bury Tomorrow have announced a run of UK dates for later this year.
They’ll hit the road under The Stage Invasion Tour banner, kicking off at Dover’s The Booking Hall on October 19 and wrapping up with two sets at Bournemouth’s Anvil on the afternoon and evening of November 12.
The band say in a statement: “Now the Earthbound campaign is over, we’ve been thinking back to when we first started playing shows.
“We would constantly get in our van and roam the UK for weeks playing tiny venues wherever we could, so we’ve decided to take it back and do it again! Be ready for a stage invasion!”
Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Wednesday, August 2, via LiveNation.
Bury Tomorrow released their fourth album Earthbound in January 2016 and are currently working on their as-yet-untitled fifth record.
Find a full list of dates for the band’s The Stage Invasion Tour below.
- TeamRock Radio returns to the air
- TeamRock Radio is back. But after what happened, why have we kept the name?
- Stone Sour, Halestorm, Epica and more feature on Hammer Goes 90s covers CD
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Bury Tomorrow The Stage Invasion UK Tour 2017
Oct 19: Dover The Booking Hall
Oct 20: Southend Chinnerys
Oct 21: Brighton Concorde 2
Oct 22: Norwich Waterfront Studio
Oct 24: Peterborough Met Lounge
Oct 25: Doncaster Vintage Bar
Oct 26: York Fibbers
Oct 27: Middlesbrough Empire
Oct 28: Aberdeen Tunnels
Oct 29: Edinburgh Mash House
Oct 31: Carlisle Brickyard
Nov 01: Huddersfield The Parish
Nov 02: Liverpool O2 Academy 2
Nov 03: Stoke Sugarmill
Nov 04: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms
Nov 05: Worcester Marrs Bar
Nov 07: Oxford O2 Academy 2
Nov 08: Bridgend Hobos
Nov 09: Bath Moles
Nov 10: Exeter Phoenix
Nov 11: Plymouth Underground
Nov 12: Bournemouth Anvil (Matinee)
Nov 12: Bournemouth Anvil
Men On Fire: We joined Bury Tomorrow on their biggest ever UK tour