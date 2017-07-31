Bury Tomorrow announce The Stage Invasion UK tour

Bury Tomorrow have announced a run of UK dates for later this year.

They’ll hit the road under The Stage Invasion Tour banner, kicking off at Dover’s The Booking Hall on October 19 and wrapping up with two sets at Bournemouth’s Anvil on the afternoon and evening of November 12.

The band say in a statement: “Now the Earthbound campaign is over, we’ve been thinking back to when we first started playing shows.

“We would constantly get in our van and roam the UK for weeks playing tiny venues wherever we could, so we’ve decided to take it back and do it again! Be ready for a stage invasion!”

Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Wednesday, August 2, via LiveNation.

Bury Tomorrow released their fourth album Earthbound in January 2016 and are currently working on their as-yet-untitled fifth record.

Find a full list of dates for the band’s The Stage Invasion Tour below.

Bury Tomorrow The Stage Invasion UK Tour 2017

Oct 19: Dover The Booking Hall

Oct 20: Southend Chinnerys

Oct 21: Brighton Concorde 2

Oct 22: Norwich Waterfront Studio

Oct 24: Peterborough Met Lounge

Oct 25: Doncaster Vintage Bar

Oct 26: York Fibbers

Oct 27: Middlesbrough Empire

Oct 28: Aberdeen Tunnels

Oct 29: Edinburgh Mash House

Oct 31: Carlisle Brickyard

Nov 01: Huddersfield The Parish

Nov 02: Liverpool O2 Academy 2

Nov 03: Stoke Sugarmill

Nov 04: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms

Nov 05: Worcester Marrs Bar

Nov 07: Oxford O2 Academy 2

Nov 08: Bridgend Hobos

Nov 09: Bath Moles

Nov 10: Exeter Phoenix

Nov 11: Plymouth Underground

Nov 12: Bournemouth Anvil (Matinee)

Nov 12: Bournemouth Anvil

Men On Fire: We joined Bury Tomorrow on their biggest ever UK tour