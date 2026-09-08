Spiritbox debut new song Mourning ahead of European tour kickoff this week
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Spiritbox have released a new single, Mourning, as they prepare for their headlining tour of Europe.
The Canadian metalcore stars have put out the standalone track with a music video directed by guitarist Mike Stringer and Alex Bemis. The band co-produced alongside frequent collaborator Dan Braunstein. Watch and listen below.
Mourning comes just days before Spiritbox hit the road with support from Ukrainian djent band Jinjer and US metalcore bruisers Dying Wish. The tour starts at Sec Hall 3 in Glasgow on Saturday, September 12, then continues through the UK before hitting mainland Europe. The last show takes place at La Seine Musicale in Paris on October 9. See the list of dates below and get tickets via the Spiritbox site.
Spiritbox released their latest album, Tsunami Sea, in March 2025. It was met with positive reviews, including a near-perfect 4.5 stars from Metal Hammer.
“Whether they will continue to influence wider trends across the metalcore and alt metal landscape remains to be seen,” wrote journalist Rich Hobson. “But Tsunami Sea feels like the moment Spiritbox firmly step into their own as a band who could contend with the likes of Bring Me The Horizon and Sleep Token, as the next zeitgeist-setting act.”
Last September, singer Courtney LaPlante teamed up with pop-metal solo act Poppy and Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee for a standalone single called End Of You. Produced by ex-Bring Me The Horizon member Jordan Fish, the song was a viral hit; it currently has more than 15 million views on YouTube.
In February, Tsunami Sea track Soft Spine was nominated for the Grammy Award For Best Metal Performance. It lost to Turnstile’s track Birds.
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After the European tour, Spiritbox will support Metallica at an intimate show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on November 21. They’ll play three Australian dates as part of travelling heavy metal festival Good Things from December 4 to 6.
Spiritbox 2026 European tour dates:
- Sep 12: Glasgow SEC Centre Hall 3, UK
- Sep 14: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK
- Sep 16: Manchester Co-op Live, UK
- Sep 17: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK
- Sep 19: London OVO Arena Wembley, UK
- Sep 22: Berlin UFO im Velodrom, Germany
- Sep 23: Gliwice Gliwice Arena, Poland
- Sep 25: Prague Forum Karlín, Czech Republic
- Sep 26: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
- Sep 28: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland
- Sep 29: Munich Zenith, Germany
- Sep 30: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
- Oct 02: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
- Oct 03: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands
- Oct 04: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany
- Oct 06: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
- Oct 08: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium
- Oct 09: Paris La Seine Musicale, France
Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Metal Hammer and Prog, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, NME and many others, too. James Hetfield once told him to stop smiling.
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