Spiritbox debut new song Mourning ahead of European tour kickoff this week

Spiritbox have released a new single, Mourning, as they prepare for their headlining tour of Europe.

The Canadian metalcore stars have put out the standalone track with a music video directed by guitarist Mike Stringer and Alex Bemis. The band co-produced alongside frequent collaborator Dan Braunstein. Watch and listen below.

Mourning comes just days before Spiritbox hit the road with support from Ukrainian djent band Jinjer and US metalcore bruisers Dying Wish. The tour starts at Sec Hall 3 in Glasgow on Saturday, September 12, then continues through the UK before hitting mainland Europe. The last show takes place at La Seine Musicale in Paris on October 9. See the list of dates below and get tickets via the Spiritbox site.

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Spiritbox released their latest album, Tsunami Sea, in March 2025. It was met with positive reviews, including a near-perfect 4.5 stars from Metal Hammer.

“Whether they will continue to influence wider trends across the metalcore and alt metal landscape remains to be seen,” wrote journalist Rich Hobson. “But Tsunami Sea feels like the moment Spiritbox firmly step into their own as a band who could contend with the likes of Bring Me The Horizon and Sleep Token, as the next zeitgeist-setting act.”

Last September, singer Courtney LaPlante teamed up with pop-metal solo act Poppy and Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee for a standalone single called End Of You. Produced by ex-Bring Me The Horizon member Jordan Fish, the song was a viral hit; it currently has more than 15 million views on YouTube.

In February, Tsunami Sea track Soft Spine was nominated for the Grammy Award For Best Metal Performance. It lost to Turnstile’s track Birds.

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After the European tour, Spiritbox will support Metallica at an intimate show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on November 21. They’ll play three Australian dates as part of travelling heavy metal festival Good Things from December 4 to 6.

Spiritbox - Mourning (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On