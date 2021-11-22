Bullet For My Valentine, Spiritbox, Nova Twins and more to play Bring Me The Horizon's festival in Malta

Bring Me The Horizon have announced the line-up for their Malta weekend festival experience.

On the bill will be Bullet For My Valentine, Beartooth, PVRIS, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, Nova Twins and Wargasm, with other spots soon to be announced.

In partnership with Pollen, the festival is scheduled to take place from May 26 until May 30, 2022 and will see a handpicked lineup curated by the band take to the festival stage.

Across the weekend, there will additionally be pool party takeovers, boat parties, a full live show and an exclusive retrospective Bring Me The Horizon with numerous club nights.

According to a press release, the weekender will be "an opportunity to witness the band and guests in a truly intimate and unique island setting; a once in a lifetime front row experience."

Speaking of the event, BMTH frontman Oli Sykes says: "We’re buzzing to be hosting a Bring Me The Horizon themed Festival in Malta next year, coming up with as much madness as you’d expect from a fully metal, rock festival.

"As well as our headline set we’re also going to be doing a special throwback set with some songs we haven’t played for years, and have an insane line up of friends and guests coming out to perform too. It’s basically going to be the greatest weekend ever".

Matt Tuck from Bullet For My Valentine adds, “We're extremely excited to kick off next summer at this killer weekender in Malta, curated by Bring Me The Horizon. Looking forward to seeing some friends of ours, and playing a bunch of new tunes for you off of our new album".

