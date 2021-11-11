Bring Me The Horizon announce exclusive weekend festival experience in Malta

Bring Me The Horizon have announced a special festival experience for fans, set to take place in Malta in 2022.

In partnership with Pollen, the event will be hosted over four days and four nights, starting from May 26 and ending on May 30.

Across the festival, which features a handpicked lineup curated by the band, there will be pool party takeovers, boat parties, a full live show and an exclusive retrospective Bring Me The Horizon set alongside numerous club nights.

According to a press release, the weekender will be "an opportunity to witness the band and guests in a truly intimate and unique island setting; a once in a lifetime front row experience."

Speaking of the event, BMTH frontman Oli Sykes says: "We’re buzzing to be hosting a Bring Me The Horizon themed Festival in Malta next year, coming up with as much madness as you’d expect from a fully metal, rock festival.

"As well as our headline set we’re also going to be doing a special throwback set with some songs we haven’t played for years, and have an insane line up of friends and guests coming out to perform too. It’s basically going to be the greatest weekend ever".

For further updates, sign up to the event's page on Pollen.