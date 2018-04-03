Bullet For My Valentine return with new album and lyric video

Bullet For My Valentine have announced that their new studio album will be titled Gravity and will launch this summer.

Their sixth record and follow-up to 2015’s Venom will arrive on June 29 via Search And Destroy/Spinefarm Records – and to mark the announcement, the Welsh outfit have shared a lyric video for new track Over It.

Further album details will be announced in due course, but vocalist and guitarist Matt Tuck reported in December that the new material was sounding “incredible”.

He told NME: “We tried to make it a different sounding record, we've tried to approach songwriting differently. I think initially it’s going to take a lot of people by surprise by the way it sounds and the instrumentation we’ve incorporated into it this time.

“But I think as soon as the dust settles and people get to live with it… it’s a corker. It rocks. We’re still in the demo phase, but even at this stage it sounds incredible. It sonically sounds better than anything we’ve ever done.”

Bullet For My Valentine have tour dates scheduled across the US and Europe throughout 2018, including a set at the UK’s Download festival.

