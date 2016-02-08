Bullet For My Valentine release Worthless video

Bullet For My Valentine have released a video for their track Worthless.

It’s lifted from their latest record Venom, which was issued in December last year.

Frontman Matt Tuck says: “The video itself is very direct, there’s no narrative at all. We wanted to keep it super simple and as we went really deep in narrative on Battle and Venom we thought it would be nice to keep it more performance-based.

“The song itself has become one of our favourites from Venom and from all the comments we get from you guys we know it’s one of yours too. Enjoy.”

Tuck hinted last month that the band might release a five-track EP this year.

The Welsh outfit are currently on tour across North America with Asking Alexandria. They’re set to tour the UK in November and December.